Hurun Global Rich List 2024: India Adds More Billionaires Than China
India has added more new billionaires than China according to the Hurun Global Rich List 2024.
The country also saw lesser drop offs, compared to the U.S. and China—which has the highest number of billionaires. U.S., with the second-highest number of billionaires, added 132 new faces this year, higher than India's 94 and China's 55.
China overtook the U.S. in terms of number of billionaires in 2016 and had over 400 more known billionaires than the U.S. in 2022, Hurun India said in a press release. "Since then, the Chinese economy has slowed, and the U.S. has grown, such that China and the U.S. are now neck and neck when it comes to billionaires."
In terms of the average age of billionaires, Chinese were the youngest at 60 years, compared to India and U.S. at 67 years, each.
Top Three Industries Of Each Country
Hurun's list showed that top three industries of U.S., India, and China remained diversified. The most number of Indian billionaires were from pharmaceuticals, automobile and auto components, and chemical industry.
In the U.S., financial services, media and entertainment, and software and services made it to the top. While in China, the most number of billionaires were from consumer goods, industrial products, and healthcare.
Overall, financial services, consumer goods, and food and beverages were the top three industries, with the highest number of billionaires. Cumulative wealth of investments in software and services, and media and entertainment rose the most, while that of healthcare, consumer goods, and industrial products fell.