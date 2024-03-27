Hurun Global Rich List 2024: India Adds More Billionaires Than China

Hurun's list showed that top three industries of U.S., India, and China remained diversified. The most number of Indian billionaires were from pharmaceuticals, automobile and auto components, and chemical industry.

In the U.S., financial services, media and entertainment, and software and services made it to the top. While in China, the most number of billionaires were from consumer goods, industrial products, and healthcare.

Overall, financial services, consumer goods, and food and beverages were the top three industries, with the highest number of billionaires. Cumulative wealth of investments in software and services, and media and entertainment rose the most, while that of healthcare, consumer goods, and industrial products fell.