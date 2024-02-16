Hunt Puts Focus On Bank Of England To Pull UK Out Of Recession

While the BOE has signaled its next move on rates will be downward, it has also said it wants to see more evidence that domestic inflation is receding. It is expected to fall to the 2% target by May, thanks to a 16% drop in the regulated cap on household energy bills, but the central bank is more concerned by sticky inflation in services and wages. Financial markets are pricing in a first cut in August, with a 70% chance of it coming as early as June.