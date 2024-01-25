Hong Kong’s Worst Office Slump Squeezes Real Estate Funds

Even though recent disposals were able to break even or achieve a profit, it’s only a matter of time before funds have to realize the earlier investments they made, according to Benjamin Chow, head of Asia real assets research at MSCI Inc. Domestic and overseas funds bought a combined $16.1 billion worth of commercial real estate in Hong Kong from 2016 to 2019, but only sold $1.2 billion between 2020 and 2023, data from MSCI show.