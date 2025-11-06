H-1B Visa Hopefuls Are Being Shut Out Of Jobs By Wary Recruiters

No international candidates.

It’s a line many foreign graduates keep running into during their job search.

For Ishaan Chauhan, who came from India almost four years ago, it feels like a slap in the face. He thought his computer and data-science degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison would open doors. But as he looks for jobs ahead of his graduation in May, he said most companies won’t even give him a chance to interview once they find out he’ll need a work visa.

Chauhan is among thousands of foreign students trying to navigate the US job market that’s gotten even trickier since President Donald Trump overhauled the H-1B visa program, including adding a $100,000 application fee.

For the world’s high academic achievers, the path used to be clear: Graduate from a US university and land a position with an employer who could sponsor a visa. Now, many are left in limbo, struggling to secure roles once employers realize they aren’t American citizens. Last month, Walmart Inc., the largest US private employer, announced it was pausing job offers for candidates requiring H-1B visas.

“It doesn't matter if you went to the best university or you have the best GPA or you did the best internships, you can still fail,” Chauhan said. “The question that always pops ups is: Could you now or in the future need sponsorship? And that sort of just ends the conversation itself.”

Nearly 1.1 million international students are currently enrolled in American universities, according to the nonprofit Institute of International Education. For many, attending college in the US is seen as an investment that may pave the way for a career in industries like finance, technology, research or consulting.

But since Trump took office, with a tougher approach to immigration, employers have become less eager to sponsor international students’ work visas. The share of full-time job postings offering visa sponsorship has dropped dramatically since 2023, from 10.9% to 1.9% in 2025, according to data from Handshake, a career site for students. The tech sector saw the steepest decline, falling to a third of last year’s level.

Of course, the current white-collar job market is difficult even for those born in the US. Hiring in white-collar industries including technology has slowed significantly, and advances in artificial intelligence have eroded entry-level jobs. Unemployment rates for recent college graduates, between the ages of 22 and 27, reached 5.8% in April, the highest level since 2021.

Companies are being very cautious and therefore not as active in hiring at this stage, said Kevin Collins, an associate director at Carnegie Mellon University's Career and Professional Development Center. As a result, international students feel the need to apply to far more jobs than before. And while every student is feeling the pressure, it’s especially intense for those who need visa sponsorship, he said.

Kelly McSergi, director of employer relations at Yale University, said she’s seen similar hesitancy from employers. At a recent biotech career fair, a major company told her it wouldn’t sponsor students because of the long gap, nearly nine months, between making a job offer in the fall and a new graduate’s actual start date — a lag time that adds extra uncertainty.