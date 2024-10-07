Goldman Sachs Sees High Bar For IPOs Easing As Market Broadens

(Bloomberg) --The spreading of the rally across equity markets into more than just a handful of stocks is making room for more initial public offerings, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s global head of equity capital markets.

“We have been in a pretty unique market,” David Ludwig told Bloomberg News in an interview. The veteran dealmaker pointed to stiff competition for investors’ cash from high, risk-free interest rates, as well as money managers “getting paid to own a small group of mega-cap technology companies which are growing at scale, investing in AI and returning capital.”

“That made the bar to buy IPOs for investors very high,” Ludwig said.

Despite IPO volume so far this year falling short of what many were anticipating, Ludwig included, stops and starts in the flow of listings have masked a steadily improving picture by other metrics. For example, the discount associated with IPOs — a measure of how new listings have been valued compared with their already-public peers — has shrank. It’s down to roughly 15% from 25%, Ludwig said.

“The markets are open, they’ve been open for three years,” he said. “Our job is finding where equilibrium exists between buyers and sellers, and the gap that has existed for a while has been shrinking and currently sits at a tighter place than it has been for some period of time.”