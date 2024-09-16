Goldman Sachs, Citigroup See China Missing 5% GDP Growth Target, Share New Forecasts

China is likely to miss its target of accelerating the gross domestic product by 5% in 2024, as per the latest projections shared by Goldman Sachs and Citigroup. Both brokerages have scaled down their growth forecast for China to 4.7%.

In its previous projection, Goldman Sachs saw Asia's top economy growing at 4.9% in 2024, whereas Citigroup had projected the growth rate as 4.8%.

The forecast was slashed in the backdrop of China releasing lacklustre economic data over the weekend. The country's industrial output grew at 4.5% year-on-year in August, which is the slowest since March.

Retail sales, a key metric to assess consumption trends, climbed only 2.1% in August despite a peak in summer travel. This was lower as compared to 2.7% in July.

"We believe the risk that China will miss the 'around 5%' full-year GDP growth target is on the rise, and thus the urgency for more demand-side easing measures is also increasing," Goldman Sachs stated in a note dated Sept. 15.