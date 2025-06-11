Gold Passes Euro As Second Reserve Asset As Central Banks Buy

Gold’s dizzying rise — prices have doubled since late 2022 — has been fueled in part by central bank purchases. Sovereign institutions have bought more than 1,000 tons a-year for the past three year, twice as fast as their average pace of purchases prior to 2022. Their holdings are now back at levels last seen in the late 1970s.

“Gold demand for monetary reserves surged sharply in the wake of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and has remained high,” the ECB wrote in the report.

The freezing of Russia’s foreign exchange reserves held in Group of Seven currencies after its invasion of Ukraine spurred some banks to reduce exposure to the Western financial system, as did the threat of inflation and speculation that the US would treat foreign creditors less favorably.