Gold Falters As Fed Chair Opens Door To Holding Rates In December

Gold, which hovered around the $4,000-mark on Wednesday, lost momentum after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated that a pause on rate cuts in December cannot be ruled out.

After trading in the green for most of the day, the US spot gold slipped around 0.9% to $3,915.23 an ounce, as Powell made it clear that the Fed is yet to decide on delivering the rate cut projected in the final month of this year.

A rate cut in December is "far from" a foregone conclusion, Powell said, while briefing the press following the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.

Ahead of the Fed decision, gold reclaimed the $4,000-mark, as speculations were rife that the FOMC will slash rates by 25 basis points, as projected by it last month.

Delivering on the expectations, the monetary policy authority trimmed the overnight lending rates 3.75–4% to 4–4.25%. This was expected to given an impetus to the prices of bullion, which faltered last week after a historic bull run that culminated into an all-time high of $4,381 an ounce on Oct. 20.

Gold, being a non-yielding asset, usually gains strength in a low-interest rate environment. The metal was expected to snap its three-day losing streak following the rate cut, but Powell's comments seemed to have hit its momentum.