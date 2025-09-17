FOMC Meeting Preview: US Fed Rate Cut To Mark Pivot Toward Job Market

Federal Reserve officials are expected to backstop a faltering US labor market by lowering interest rates Wednesday, marking a shift after worries about tariff-induced inflation kept them on hold all year.

The policy pivot will take place amid unrelenting pressure from President Donald Trump, who has pushed for a “big cut” this week. Political drama has also introduced suspense about who would even be in attendance at this week’s policy meeting, though the lineup was likely finalized Monday night when the Senate confirmed a new Fed governor and a late court ruling allowed another official to remain in place for now.

Those intrigues aside, investors will be looking to Fed Chair Jerome Powell and parsing fresh economic projections for clues on the likely path for interest rates in the months ahead. The projections will be published at 2 p.m. in Washington alongside the rate decision, and Powell’s press conference will begin 30 minutes later.

Fed watchers expect differing views on employment and inflation will keep officials from promising an aggressive pace of rate cuts.

“Every cut is more difficult than the previous cut unless the labor market shows signs of continued deterioration,” said Aditya Bhave, senior US economist at Bank of America.