FedNow To Take Few Years To Connect With Global Payment System, Says Fed Governor Waller

The FedNow, an instant payment system the US Federal Reserve launched in July 2023, will likely take a few years to connect with the global faster payment system, Christopher Waller, member, Fed's Board of Governors said at the Global Fintech Festival in Mumbai.

"We've to take time to build our network before we seriously think it's going to add value to any fast payment network," Waller said.

The FedNow has 1,000 banks across the country signed up for it. However, there are 9,000 banks in the US. It's a long process to get all these banks to opt out for the system, he explained.

The valuable global networks is required to be founded on underlying domestic networks. Domestic networks needs to be developed first. If this condition is not fulfilled fast, the global payment system will not succeed, Waller said.