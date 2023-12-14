Federal Reserve May Start Cutting Rates By March Or June: Analysts

The US Federal Reserve may make the first reduction in interest rates by the first half of the next year as it signalled three cuts in 2024, according to analysts.

"The first rate cut in India is anticipated to occur not prior to the Fed rate cut," Jayesh Mehta, country treasurer at Bank of America, said. The expectation is that the first rate cut in the US will be witnessed by March or June.

The median rate forecast for 2024 fell to 4.6% compared with 5.1% in September, according to Fed's economic projections. That implies three rate cuts of 25 basis points each—more than earlier projected. Chair Jerome Powell has said the Fed is prepared to tighten policy if appropriate and it doesn't want to take hikes off the table.