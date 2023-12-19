Fed’s Newest Tool Has Become More Attractive On Rate-Cut Bets

After its introduction in March, usage of the BTFP climbed to $100 billion in June before leveling off. Since the beginning of November, however, banks have tapped the facility for $124 billion in the week through Dec. 13 up from $109 billion on Nov. 1, Fed data show. Wrightson ICAP expects balances to rise after policy makers forecasted a series of cuts next year, especially since the program is expected to expire in March, and estimate another $10 billion increase in the week through Dec. 20.