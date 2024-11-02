Fed Reverse Repo Use Declines To Lowest In More Than Three Years

(Bloomberg) --The amount of money investors park at a major Federal Reserve facility dropped below $200 billion for the first time since May 2021, reinvigorating debate over how long policymakers can remove cash from the US financial system without triggering a liquidity crunch.

Forty-one participants on Friday put a combined $155 billion at the Fed’s overnight reverse repurchase agreement facility, known as the RRP, which is used by banks, government-sponsored enterprises and money-market mutual funds to earn interest. It marks a steep decline from a record $2.55 trillion stashed on Dec. 30, 2022, according to New York Fed data. The number of counterparties was the smallest since June 2021.

The latest decline in usage comes as elevated funding rates lure cash away from the central bank. The facility offers a rate of 4.8%, while funding rates traded at 4.93%/4.92% at one point on Friday.

“The decline in usage suggests that money-market investors are amply supplied with alternatives and see other products as more attractive compared with RRP,” said Gennadiy Goldberg, head of US interest rates strategy at TD Securities.