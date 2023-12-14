Fed Rate Cut Hopes By March Are ‘Optimistic,’ Rajan Says

Rajan, 60, was governor of the Reserve Bank of India from 2013 to 2016, during which time he helped avert a currency crisis in the country and took stern measures to force banks to reveal their hidden debt. He left the RBI two months before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s controversial decision in 2016 to ban high-denomination currency notes. He’s been a vocal critic of the government’s economic policy while at the RBI and since he left.