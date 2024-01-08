Fed Pivot Will Dominate Year Of Rate Cuts In Turn Of Global Cycle

Policymakers led by Governor Adam Glapinski now worry that inflation will stay sticky after a rapid decline from as high as 18.4% in February. Such concerns are emerging after the central bank sought to spur the economy by cutting rates by one percentage point ahead of the Oct. 15 parliamentary election. That contest unexpectedly brought to power an alliance led by former European Council President Donald Tusk, who’s pledged to probe Glapinski’s conduct at the central bank. Tensions between the government and the governor are likely to shape policy discussions.