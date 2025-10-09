Fed Minutes Show Debate Over Balance Sheet Runoff Continues

Several participants at the Federal Reserve’s September policy meeting said it was important to continue monitoring money-market conditions and evaluate how close bank reserves are to their “ample” level, as the central bank continues to unwind its massive portfolio of securities.

The remarks come as prolonged funding pressures in US money markets, just as bank reserves held at the Fed are dwindling, are suggesting the central bank may be getting closer to ending its balance sheet runoff.

A few participants noted that the Standing Repo Facility — the Fed’s liquidity backstop — would help keep the federal funds rate within its target range and ensure that temporary pressures in money markets wouldn’t disrupt the ongoing balance-sheet reduction, according to the minutes of the Sept. 16-17 gathering released Wednesday.