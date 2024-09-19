Fed Cut Is A Positive For Credit, Market Participants Say

(Bloomberg) --Credit derivatives spreads edged tighter on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates for the first time in over four years, lowering them by a half percentage point.

Here are comments on the central bank’s move from credit market participants:

Bob Michele, Chief Investment Officer and Head of Global Fixed Income at JPMorgan Asset Management:

“Credit spreads will tell us whether investors believe the economy is in dire shape — and this was an emergency 50 basis-point cut — or whether this is just a Fed, a long way from neutral, perhaps a meeting or two away from where they should have started the cycle, so they are starting to get towards neutral. All is well,” Michele said on Bloomberg TV.

“We’re telling clients ‘just get into the bond market,’ just get into a general bond fund.