Fed Chair Jerome Powell's Speech At Jackson Hole: Key Takeaways

The labour market, which had been significantly overheated post-pandemic, has now cooled, the Fed chair said.

Unemployment has increased to 4.3%, a level still low by historical standards but higher than the early 2023 figures. Powell pointed out that the rise in unemployment was not due to elevated layoffs but rather a slowdown in hiring and a mismatch in the supply of workers.

He said job vacancies have decreased, and the ratio of vacancies to unemployment returned to pre-pandemic levels, suggesting that labour market conditions were less tight than they were just before the pandemic in 2019.