Fed Chair Contender Is Now In Favor Of Cutting Rates, Just As Trump Wants

Kevin Warsh, a top contender to replace Jerome Powell as chair of the Federal Reserve, is finally ready to cut interest rates.

As a governor at the US central bank from 2006 to 2011, Warsh called for higher rates even in the depths of the financial crisis, warning often of impending inflation. That’s a concern he’s reiterated as recently as last year. But this year, Warsh has become an enthusiastic supporter of lower borrowing costs.

His transformation comes at a time when President Donald Trump’s demands that the Fed cut rates are reaching a fever pitch, and Trump has made clear he won’t pick a candidate who isn’t ready to deliver.

“The Fed has the policy mix exactly wrong — it has a big balance sheet, like we’re in the ‘08 crisis or the 2020 pandemic, and has rates that are too high,” Warsh said Sunday in a TV appearance on Fox News. “It needs to shrink the Fed balance sheet and cut interest rates. In so doing, Main Street can get a much lower cost of credit.”

Beyond cutting rates, Warsh has plans for a sweeping overhaul of the institution. In reimagining everything from how the Fed thinks about inflation to its staffing levels, he wants to recast an organization he believes has lost its way.

That reboot plan can only further ingratiate him with a president eager to put his stamp on the one agency that has so far escaped his goal of reshaping the federal government.

Warsh declined to comment on the record for this story.