Fed Bets: Market Pricing 75-Bps-Rate Cut By 2025, Says US Treasury Secretary

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Tuesday that the markets are anticipating significant monetary easing from the Federal Reserve this year and are projecting as much as 75 basis points of rate cuts.

Bessent remarked that the Fed had been behind the curve. He also noted that a 25-bps reduction is already priced in by investors,

“The market is pricing 75 basis points between now and year-end," he said while speaking in an interview with CNBC on Tuesday, adding that the central bank’s next challenge is deciding whether to steer policy towards a neutral or accommodative stance.

Bessent in the interview also highlighted that the very front end of the curve is inverted, signalling expectations of a dovish shift in US monetary policy.

Turning to US-China relations, Bessent expects Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping to reach a "final deal" over TikTok, with the commercial terms likely to be disclosed in the coming days.