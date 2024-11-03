Fed And Peers Will Go Ahead With Rate Cuts After This Week’s US Election

What Bloomberg Economics Says:

“With polls showing the campaign in a dead heat, the stakes couldn’t be higher. The winner will be able to reshape trade policy – Trump, especially, is likely to make use of this power if he wins.”

—Anna Wong, Stuart Paul, Eliza Winger, Estelle Ou and Chris G. Collins, economists. For full analysis, click here

Central banking counterparts elsewhere are confronting a panoply of risks ranging from slowing economic growth to lingering inflation, even before they contemplate what sort of hit to global trade Trump’s threat of tariffs would effectively entail.

While the Reserve Bank of Australia will probably keep borrowing costs on hold again in a decision on Tuesday, hours before US polls open, other peers are poised to act. Those in the UK, Sweden, the Czech Republic and elswewhere are anticipated to cut rates in decisions after Election Day, while Brazilian officials may hike by as much as a half point.

With such a close-run presidential race, policymakers at the 20 or so central banks setting borrowing costs in the coming week may need to prepare for an extended wait until there’s a settled result. In modern US elections, the losing candidate generally concedes within a day or two, but the 2020 outcome wasn’t called until four days later.