European Firms Worth $40 Billion Ready IPOs As Spring Approaches

The Madrid market is set to be active as well, with auto distributor Astara poised to be next in line for a listing. The company aims to kick off its share sale in April and is targeting a €2 billion valuation, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. Astara, which also operates car-subscription and sharing services, is an arm of Spanish holding company Bergé, with Japan’s Mitsubishi Corp. also owning a stake.