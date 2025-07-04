EU-US Trade Talks Focus On Tariff Offset For Automakers

Some European Union carmakers and capitals are pushing for an agreement with President Donald Trump that would allow for tariff relief in return for increasing investments in the US, according to people familiar with the matter.

Member states were briefed on the status of trade negotiations on Friday after a round of talks in Washington this week and were told that a technical agreement in principle was close, said the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The EU has until July 9 to clinch a trade arrangement with Trump before tariffs on nearly all of the bloc’s exports to the US jump to 50%. The US president has imposed tariffs on almost all its trading partners, saying he wanted to bring back domestic manufacturing, needed to pay for a tax-cut extension and stop other countries from taking advantage of the US.

US and EU officials will keep negotiating over the weekend, the people said. A European Commission spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.