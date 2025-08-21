EU, US Reach Agreement On Joint Statement Outlining Trade Deal

The US and European Union took the next steps to formalize their trade pact, detailing plans that could reduce tariffs on European automobiles within weeks while opening the door to new potential discounts for steel and aluminum.

The joint statement issued Thursday represents an advancement of the preliminary deal announced a month ago, including specific benchmarks for the EU to secure its promised sectoral tariff discounts on cars, pharmaceuticals and semiconductors, as well as new commitments for addressing the bloc’s digital services regulations.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly praised the sweeping US-EU trade framework, extolling it as “a big deal” in a Monday White House meeting with foreign leaders including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The development underscores the nature of trade talks under Trump, with some initial, broad pronouncements of deals giving way to weeks — or more — of work to hammer out detailed agreements. Many of them are also tied to sweeping policy changes that could take time to materialize.