EU See Progress Toward US Trade Deal With 15% Tariffs

The European Union and the US are progressing toward an agreement that would set a 15% tariff for most products, according to diplomats briefed on the negotiations.

Member states could be ready to accept a 15% tariff and EU officials are pushing to have that cover sectors including cars, the diplomats said. Steel and aluminum imports above a certain quota would face the 50% duty, one of the diplomats added.

The diplomats said that while the EU is optimistic that a deal can be reached, they are also cautious that any final agreement will need sign off from US President Donald Trump and his ultimate decision is difficult to predict.

Negotiations remain fluid and close is relative, meaning that a deal may not be announced imminently, according to an administration official.

Both sides have accelerated talks over the past weeks to avoid a full-blown trade war sparked by Trump’s barrage of tariffs against partners across the world. EU and US negotiators were nearing an agreement two weeks ago, but that stalled after the US president threatened Brussels with imposing a 30% tariff on most goods if both sides fail to reach an agreement by Aug. 1.

Should there be no deal by that deadline and were Trump then to carry through with his 30% duty threat, the EU continues to prepare countermeasures for a no-deal scenario.

They would include a package of tariffs on some €100 billion ($118 billion) worth of American goods, with rates matching Trump’s 30% threat. The bloc is also discussing activating its anti-coercion instrument.