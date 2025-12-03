EU Finalizes Deal To Phase Out Russian Gas Imports By 2027

Business NewsGlobal EconomicsEU Finalizes Deal To Phase Out Russian Gas Imports By 2027
“The regulation will contribute to ending any dependency on Russian gas and strengthening the EU’s energy security,” the EU Council press office said in a post on X.

03 Dec 2025
(Photo credit: Akos Stiller/Bloomberg)
The European Union has reached a deal to phase out Russian natural gas by 2027, the latest move to ratchet up pressure on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

Traders and energy companies have been closely watching the EU’s move away from Russian gas and its shift to alternative suppliers such as the US and Middle East countries.

