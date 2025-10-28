Stock Rally Cools At Asian Open, Bonds Inch Higher: Markets Wrap

The record-setting advance in global equities took a breather in early Asian trading Tuesday, as investors braced for a flurry of megacap technology earnings and policy announcements from major central banks this week.

Equity gauges in Japan and South Korea retreated from record highs, while shares in Australia also fell at the open. US indexes closed at all-time highs as Chinese and US trade negotiators lined up an array of diplomatic wins for Donald Trump and Xi Jinping to unveil at a summit this week. An index of US-listed Chinese shares rose 1.6%.

The yen gained after seven consecutive days of weakening as a minister said the government will monitor the currency’s weakness. Gold rebounded after slumping more than 3% to trade below $4,000 an ounce in the previous session while a gauge of the dollar edged lower for a second day. Technology stocks will be in focus after Amazon.com Inc. planned to cut as many as 30,000 jobs, Reuters reported. Treasuries inched higher Tuesday.

Easing trade tensions have helped fuel a stock rally, while US companies have so far emerged largely unscathed by tariffs, protecting margins through price increases and cost cuts. That optimism faces a reality check this week as investors look to the Federal Reserve meeting for clues on the path of rate cuts, while major technology firms including Amazon and Microsoft Corp. reveal whether earnings momentum can be sustained.

“With the Fed on track to cut rates, extending the run would appear to hinge on this week’s lineup of high-profile earnings releases,” said Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley. “And it may, barring any surprises in US-China trade negotiations.”