Emerging-Market Assets Fall In Step With Global Flight From Risk

The gauge for emerging-market equities retreated below 1,000 index points to the lowest since Dec. 25, mostly weighed down by Asian stocks with sentiment remaining negative in China. Still, HSBC Holdings economists led by Jing Liu wrote that “2024 will be better” for the world’s second-largest economy, with a soft landing in the property sector, enhanced fiscal policy coordination and easing inflationary pressures among macro themes to support growth.