Economists Expect Another Tepid US Jobs Report, Supporting Rate Cut

The July jobs report — published Aug. 1 — showed much weaker job growth in recent months than previously reported, altering many economists’ and policymakers’ perceptions of the labor market. The massive downward revisions also prompted Trump to abruptly fire the head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, a move that raised concerns about the integrity of US data going forward.

Given the number of revisions seen in 2025 thus far, there’s a risk that July job growth will also be marked down, said Shruti Mishra, an economist at Bank of America Corp. “This could point to more sustained labor market weakness than we have been forecasting,” Mishra said in a note.

The BLS on Tuesday will also release its preliminary benchmark revision, an adjustment that could shave hundreds of thousands from reported payrolls in the year through March.