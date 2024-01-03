Economic Growth In Asia–Pacific Will Remain Strong In 2024: Fitch Ratings

Economic growth in Asia-Pacific, especially in the emerging markets, will generally remain strong in 2024, supporting sector outlooks across the region, according to Fitch Ratings Inc.

The global rating agency expects the real gross domestic product to expand at or above 5% in India, Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam. However, headwinds from slower Chinese growth, weak global demand and higher interest burdens weigh on many sectors' performance, Fitch said in a note on Tuesday.

However, the bulk of APAC's sector outlooks for 2024 remain neutral, it said.

Slower economic growth, lower rates and the government's adapting policy response will add to the headwinds faced by several sectors in China, Fitch said. "A sharper slowdown in China's growth than we assume would pose significant risks for China-based issuers in multiple sectors and would have adverse credit ramifications regionally."