ECB Won’t Flinch Yet In The Shadow Of Trump’s Trade War

The European Central Bank is likely to stare down the economic danger posed by US President Donald Trump’s tariffs by opting to leave a potential cut in borrowing costs for another day.

In their final decision before a seven-week summer break, policymakers on Thursday will probably keep the interest rate unchanged at 2%, pushing off a response to Trump’s threatened tariffs of 30% until they materialize and their impact can be better assessed.

With many officials likely to use the interlude for a long holiday, the temptation to restate that inflation is at target, and to postpone worrying about the economic outlook until new quarterly forecasts are compiled for the Sept. 10-11 meeting, may seem appropriate.