ECB Rate-Setters Agree On June Cut But Not Much Else Beyond

Villeroy is convinced the ECB shouldn’t “concentrate” cuts at quarterly meetings when new forecasts are published. Lithuania’s Gediminas Simkus is toying with the idea of about three reductions this year, while Greece’s Yannis Stournaras said last week that he wants to see four. Malta’s Edward Scicluna even raised the idea of moving in bigger, half-point steps, without delay, should inflation projections fall below 2%.