ECB Officials Saw Rate Level As Robust Enough To Manage Shocks

European Central Bank officials saw the existing level of borrowing costs as sufficient to deal with possible jolts to the economic outlook, according to an account of their October meeting.

Among developments that could shift the baseline scenario for the euro zone were dangers to inflation in both directions, the summary — published Thursday — showed.

“Maintaining policy rates at their current levels would allow for more information to become available to assess the risk factors,” the account said. “It was also argued that the current level of policy rates should be seen as sufficiently robust for managing shocks.”

Inflation near 2% and a strengthening euro-zone economy have convinced a majority of ECB policymakers that interest rates don’t need to be adjusted from their current level of 2%. Investors expect the deposit rate to be maintained in December, though fresh quarterly forecasts could point to inflation undershooting the target in the year ahead.

Other key comments from the central bank’s account of its October 29-30 meeting: