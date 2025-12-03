Down 90% Or More, Trump-Family Assets Are Outpacing Crypto Crash

These moves have put a big dent in the huge piles of crypto wealth that the first family amassed earlier in the year. But they also carry a broader significance for both the digital asset industry and the president’s public image. Trump’s embrace helped boost a wide array of crypto tokens during the early months of his second term and turned the price of Bitcoin into a marker of his political success.

Now, though, what looked like a Trump premium has suddenly turned into a Trump drag, taking out one of the central pillars holding up cryptoassets and offering an indication of just how quickly confidence in these speculative markets — and even in the president himself — can dissolve.

“The Trump presidency has been a double edged sword for legitimacy,” said Hilary Allen, a law professor at American University’s Washington College of Law. “Trump started launching his own crypto projects, many of which lost value very quickly. If the goal was to achieve legitimacy through the Trump family, that’s not helped.”

World Liberty Financial and the company behind Trump’s memecoin, Fight Fight Fight, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

While the president has recently toned down his public promotion of crypto, Eric Trump took to social media on Tuesday to blame American Bitcoin’s bad performance on the end of a lockup period for its shares, rather than any broader weakness.

“Our fundamentals are virtually unmatched,” he wrote in a post on X. “I’m 100% committed to leading the industry.”

To be clear, the dramatic moves in the assets associated with the Trump family are hardly new for an industry that has been defined by its volatility. Digital tokens have experienced big drops in the past, before bouncing back. On Tuesday, as American Bitcoin struggled, the original cryptocurrency had one of its best days in the last few weeks, rising around 6%.

Earlier this year, though, it seemed like Trump’s embrace of the technology might be enough to take digital tokens out of their endless cycle of boom and bust and turn them into a more reliable part of the financial system. If nothing else, many crypto believers figured Trump would have enough power to ensure the success of the projects he cared about the most.

And for a while, the various cross-promotions seemed to be working. People looking to express their support for the president brought up Trump tokens and pushed up their value. Gryphon Digital shares surged 173% when it announced that it was merging with Eric Trump’s American Bitcoin in May. On the first day of trading after the merger, in September, shares of American Bitcoin rose another 16%.