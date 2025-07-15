Global EconomicsDonald Trump Hints At 'Great' Trade Deal With Indonesia
ADVERTISEMENT

Donald Trump Hints At 'Great' Trade Deal With Indonesia

Trump had previously imposed a 32% levy on the country, during his 'Liberation Day' tariffing spree. This tax was set to be effective Aug. 1.

15 Jul 2025, 07:33 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Photo: Donald Trump/X)</p></div>
(Photo: Donald Trump/X)

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday indicated fruitful trade talks with Indonesia, stating that he has made a great deal directly with the Indonesian President.

"Great deal, for everybody, just made with Indonesia. I dealt directly with with their highly respected President. DETAILS TO FOLLOW!!!," he said in a post on the platform Truth Social.

Trump had previously imposed a 32% levy on the country, during his 'Liberation Day' tariffing spree. This tax was set to be effective Aug. 1.

(This is a developing story and will be updated shortly).

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT