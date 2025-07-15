Donald Trump Hints At 'Great' Trade Deal With Indonesia

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday indicated fruitful trade talks with Indonesia, stating that he has made a great deal directly with the Indonesian President.

"Great deal, for everybody, just made with Indonesia. I dealt directly with with their highly respected President. DETAILS TO FOLLOW!!!," he said in a post on the platform Truth Social.

Trump had previously imposed a 32% levy on the country, during his 'Liberation Day' tariffing spree. This tax was set to be effective Aug. 1.

(This is a developing story and will be updated shortly).