Deutsche Bank Sees Another Turkey Hike Under New Governor’s Helm

The Turkish lira has lost about 30% of its value against the dollar since Erkan and Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek came to office in June, partly as a result of their decision to roll back a costly intervention policy that had drained central bank reserves, deterred foreign investment, and that had also failed to prevent its depreciation. The currency fell on Friday after Erkan said she was resigning, dropping 0.5% to 30.4887, its lowest-ever close.