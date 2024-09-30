Currency Traders Steer Clear Of Dollar As US Election Nears

(Bloomberg) -- Investors conflicted over the outlook for the US dollar are increasingly favoring trades that avoid the world’s reserve currency.

From shorting the Swiss franc against the Japanese yen, to buying the British pound against the New Zealand dollar, there’s been an increase in trade recommendations over recent weeks that stand to profit irrespective of how Federal Reserve policy and the US elections impact the greenback.

“Investors are trying to stay clear of the dollar and take more cross-currency exposure,” said Elsa Lignos, global head of FX strategy and head of EMEA institutional FX sales at RBC Capital Markets. “With the election outcome so uncertain, it’s difficult for people to bake that into their forecasts and position.”

It’s a peculiar state for the foreign-exchange market, which tends to follow the US currency’s lead. The dollar typically accounts for one side of 88% of all trades in the $7.5 trillion-a-day market, according to the Bank for International Settlement’s latest turnover survey. But as the Fed debates how fast to cut interest rates and the election approaches, the risk of taking a strong directional view is too big for some.