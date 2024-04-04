Currency Angst Is Going Global As Strong Dollar Vexes Markets

Japan last week warned of “bold action” to bolster the yen, which remains on the cusp of 152 per dollar — a level that many traders view as a line in the sand. Indonesia has repeatedly intervened in interbank, forwards and bond markets to lift its rupiah. And with China’s yuan at the bottom of its permitted trading band against the dollar, investors are on watch for more forceful pushback, following tweaks to the currency’s daily reference rate. The yuan has acted as a drag on other Asian currencies, including India’s rupee.