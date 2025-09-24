Crypto Giant Tether Seeks Funding At $500 Billion Valuation

Tether Holdings SA, issuer of the world’s largest stablecoin, is in talks with investors to raise as much as $20 billion, a deal that could propel the crypto firm into the highest ranks of the world’s most valuable private companies.

The El Salvador-based company is seeking between $15 billion and $20 billion in exchange for a roughly 3% stake through a private placement, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Another person involved in the process cautioned that those are top-end targets and eventual numbers could be significantly lower. Talks are in early stages and details of the proposed investment may change, said the people, who were not authorized to speak publicly.

Depending on the stake offered, the deal could value the company at around $500 billion, putting it into the same league as OpenAI and Elon Musk’s SpaceX, an extraordinary achievement for the lightly regulated crypto business even as rivals multiply and falling US interest rates threaten its windfall earnings. Its closest direct rival, publicly traded stablecoin issuer Circle Internet Group Inc., was worth about $30 billion as of Tuesday afternoon.

The transaction would involve new equity rather than existing investors selling their stakes, said the people. Cantor Fitzgerald is acting as the lead adviser, they added.

Tether’s chief executive officer Paolo Ardoino said the company is evaluating a raise from a group of high-profile investors “to maximize the scale of the Company’s strategy across all existing and new business lines,” including stablecoins, AI, commodity trading, energy, communications and media, in a Wednesday post on X.