China’s Retaliation To EU Curbs Blurs Ties Before Summit

China hit back at the European Union’s restrictions on its medical device makers while maintaining key exceptions, adding uncertainty to ties ahead of a high-stakes summit later this month.

Beijing will exclude EU-based companies from Chinese government procurement for certain medical devices, but it will still allow products that are made in China, according to separate statements on Sunday. The move offers a relief for major European companies such as Siemens Healthineers AG and Royal Philips NV, which have increasingly localized their production.

Philips said 90% of its sales in China originate from local manufacturing, and that it will provide updates on any impact of trade restrictions in its next earnings release at the end of the month. Siemens Healthineers said it doesn’t expect any material impact given its devices are produced locally.

Shares in Philips reversed early declines and rose 0.6% by 11:22 a.m. in Amsterdam, while Siemens Healthineers traded less than 1% lower. Analysts at Jefferies including Julien Dormois said the firms are “minimally affected” due to their “strong local presence.”

“This looks more like a tit-for-tat move” and a narrow response to the EU’s earlier curbs, said Henry Gao, a professor at Singapore Management University’s Yong Pung How School of Law.