China’s Markets Under Threat From Risk Of Renewed US Trade War

A lasting deterioration of ties between the two largest economies could imperil one of the world’s best performing stock markets this year, as well as renew doubt over China’s investability.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index has climbed 31% in 2025 as Chinese equities benefited from the trade truce with the US in addition to optimism over the country’s growing heft in artificial intelligence. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. has surged more than 100%, with Tencent Holdings Ltd. up almost 60%. The rally comes after the Hang Seng fell for four straight years through 2023.

Any sustained weakness in the yuan is typically negative for Asian currencies because the yuan has long been seen as an anchor for the region. On Friday, the Australian dollar, a so-called China proxy, sank 1.3%.

Chinese government bonds, however, stand to benefit. On Saturday, the 30-year yield dropped five basis points in thin volumes, the most since April, according to official data. The 30-year yield reached the highest in almost a year earlier this month amid stronger risk appetite.

Whether the truce holds or collapses remains unknown. Trump acknowledged Friday that he could retreat from the tariff escalation if Beijing backed down from its plan to limit rare earth exports. Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are due to meet later this month — a meeting Trump threatened to cancel but later said was still possible.

The uncertainty may limit the impact on Chinese equities, according to Hao Zhou, chief economist at Guotai Junan Hong Kong Ltd.

“I expect China’s markets to fall initially and then rebound with caution,” he said. “There are lot of questions left unanswered.”

The main focus of negotiations between Beijing and Washington centers around export controls. The US is limiting shipments of semiconductors and AI chips needed by China, while China is curbing exports of critical materials and magnets wanted by the US.

On Sunday, China said the US should stop threatening it with higher tariffs and urged more negotiations to agree on a trade deal. China’s recent trade countermeasures on US-related issues were necessary defensive actions, the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement. Beijing on Thursday said overseas exporters of items that use even traces of certain rare earths sourced from China will now need an export license, citing national security grounds.

Untenable Situation

The increased tensions can be seen as part of negotiating strategies before the meeting between Trump and Xi, according to Hao Hong, chief investment officer at Lotus Asset Management in Hong Kong. Trump has previously said he’ll meet Xi at a summit in South Korea this month.

“As this is clearly an untenable situation only weeks from the leaders’ summit, both sides could be seen as ‘all in’ on the upcoming negotiation and working their way down from this point,” Hong said. For the stock market, the trade escalation “will dent the rally but is unlikely to change its upward trajectory,” he said.

Also on investors’ minds will be a closed-door meeting convened by the Chinese Communist Party from Oct. 20-23 to review development plans for the next five years.

In the currency market, traders will be watching to see if China’s central bank sends any signals when it sets the yuan’s daily reference rate on Monday. The so-called fixing limits the onshore currency’s moves by 2% on either side. The yuan, which has gained some 2% against the greenback this year, closed at 7.136 per dollar on Friday.