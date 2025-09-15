China’s Economy Suffers Another Setback As Investment Slumps

China’s economic activity slowed more than expected across the board in August with a sharp slump in investment, adding to the likelihood that policymakers will roll out more stimulus to ensure growth stays on track to hit the official target.

Industrial output and consumption had their worst month yet this year after a sharp slowdown in July. Production at Chinese factories and mines expanded 5.2% last month from a year earlier, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Monday, the smallest gain since August 2024.

Retail sales grew 3.4% on year in August, slower than an expectation for an increase of 3.8% and down from 3.7% in the previous month. Expansion in fixed-asset investment in the first eight months of the year decelerated sharply to 0.5%, the worst reading for the period since 2020.

The yield on China’s 30-year government bonds fell two basis points to 2.16%, probably on bets the central bank may need to ease monetary policy as growth slows. Chinese equities largely held on to their earlier gains, with the onshore benchmark CSI 300 Index trading up 0.7%.chin