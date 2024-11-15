China’s Economy Stabilizes As Retail Sales Beat Expectations

“The policymakers will be pleased to see the rally in retail sales. They’d rather sacrifice a bit of factory activity for consumption, although it is still early to tell whether the two-speed economy has ended,” said Raymond Yeung, chief economist for Greater China at at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd.

China’s benchmark CSI 300 Index of onshore stocks pared losses of as much as 0.9% after the data release. Chinese shares trading in Hong Kong were up 0.4% as of 11:55 a.m. local time after falling 0.6% earlier.

The indicators, released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Friday, captured the immediate effects of China’s boldest stimulus measures since the pandemic that aimed to ensure the country reaches its annual growth target of around 5%.

Beijing has also sought to spur consumer spending by subsidizing purchases of equipment, appliances and cars in a program announced earlier this year and ramped up in the last few months. The sales of home appliances rose 39% compared to the same period last year, the fastest growth since 2010.