China’s Deflation Problem Worsens On Weak Consumer Prices

China’s deflationary problems became more entrenched in September, with consumer prices still weak and factory gate prices continuing to fall.

The consumer price index inched up 0.4% from last year, although that was boosted above zero only by a jump in fresh vegetable prices. Core CPI rose 0.1% in September, the lowest since February 2021, while producer inflation fell for a 24th straight month, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics on Sunday. Producer inflation fell 2.8%, year-over-year, slightly more than the 2.6% drop economists had predicted.

Overall food inflation climbed 3.3% in September from a year ago, while the cost of fresh vegetables surged 22.9% after gaining 21.8% in August, boosting inflation by 0.48 percentage point. Adverse weather and seasonal demand ahead of a weeklong holiday in China likely pushed up prices for fruits and vegetables.

The figures highlight the weakness of domestic demand before policymakers unleashed a swath of stimulus measures late September to revive the economy. China is facing the longest period of deflation since the 1990s, with a broad measure of economy-wide prices falling for five straight quarters through June — a stretch that likely continued through September.