China Weighs Cutting Mortgage Rates In Two Steps To Shield Banks

(Bloomberg) -- China is considering cutting interest rates on as much as $5.3 trillion of mortgages in two steps to lower borrowing costs for millions of families while mitigating the profit squeeze on its banking system.

Financial regulators have proposed reducing rates on outstanding mortgages nationwide by a total of about 80 basis points, part of a package that includes an accelerated timeline for when mortgages become eligible for refinancing, according to people familiar with the matter. The first cut may come in the next few weeks while the second move would take effect at the beginning of next year, said the people, asking not to be identified discussing a private matter.

The yet-to-be-finalized plan is likely to apply to first and second homes, pending approval from the top leadership, two of the people said. In China, regulators set benchmarks for mortgage rates that are followed closely by banks. The National Financial Regulatory Administration didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Chinese regulators are walking a fine line as they attempt to shore up the battered property market and economy while safeguarding the nation’s $66 trillion financial system. Lowering rates too aggressively would pile pressure on the banks, which have already seen their margin tumble to a record low of 1.54% as of end-June, well below the 1.8% threshold regarded as necessary to maintain reasonable profitability.

Bloomberg News reported last week authorities are mulling a plan to allow homeowners to renegotiate terms with their current lenders before January, when banks typically reprice mortgages. They would also be allowed to refinance with a different bank for the first time since the global financial crisis, people familiar with the matter said.

Analysts at China International Capital Corp. and Jefferies Financial Group earlier expected that home owners at some cities would see up to 100 basis points of decline in their mortgage rates.