Business NewsGlobal EconomicsChina To Expand Carbon Market With Major Industries By 2027
ADVERTISEMENT

China To Expand Carbon Market With Major Industries By 2027

The national carbon emissions trading market will be largely established by 2030, according to guidelines issued by the Communist Party Central Committee and the State Council.

25 Aug 2025, 10:11 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>China’s carbon market was launched four years ago, covering only power generators, the country’s main source of emissions.(Photo: Envato)</p></div>
China’s carbon market was launched four years ago, covering only power generators, the country’s main source of emissions.(Photo: Envato)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

China is accelerating the expansion of its carbon market with a plan to incorporate major industrial sectors by 2027.

The national carbon emissions trading market will be largely established by 2030, according to guidelines issued by the Communist Party Central Committee and the State Council. The move will help deliver President Xi Jinping’s pledge to peak China’s emissions by the end of the decade. 

China’s carbon market was launched four years ago, covering only power generators, the country’s main source of emissions. Three other heavily polluting industries — steel, aluminum and cement — will be added this year, although they’ll be subject to less stringent rules in their first two years of inclusion.

ALSO READ

Mending Ties? A Timeline Of India-China Relations Over The Last Year
Opinion
Mending Ties? A Timeline Of India-China Relations Over The Last Year
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT