Emerging-Market Currencies Take A Hit After Strong U.S. Jobs Data

Chinese stocks have extended their losses this year to more than $1.3 trillion as money managers pull funds from the country that’s seeing a growth slowdown, property crisis and geopolitical tensions with the West. That contrasts with other developing nations, where falling borrowing costs are sparking new growth and earnings cycles. Analysts have reduced their forecasts for profit at Chinese companies to the lowest since 2020, while lifting estimates for the rest of emerging markets by about 8% since July last year.