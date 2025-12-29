China's Silver Export Curbs Trigger Global Supply Fears As Prices Surge

Silver prices have surged to record high levels so far in 2025, driven by multiple factors like strong industrial demand and a supply crunch.

With China’s export curbs on the white metal set to come into effect from Jan. 1, 2026, market experts predict a further rally in the price. The spot silver price touched an all-time high of $82.95 an ounce in the international markets on Monday. This marks an increase of over 170% compared to the price at $29 an ounce at the start of 2025.

The unprecedented rally in silver prices has raised concerns among market experts, while traders continue to fear a further supply crunch due to China’s export curbs.

“This is not good. Silver is needed in many industrial processes,” Tesla CEO Elon Musk reacted to China’s upcoming silver export restrictions in a post on X.

On Monday, silver prices in many Indian cities continued a new record high of Rs 2.5 lakh per kilogram, according to GoodReturns.