The Global Tremors From China’s Real Estate Crisis Are Only Just Starting

Sales are picking-up outside Europe too, including in Australia. Only a few years ago, ambitious Chinese developers were major players in the local market. Now most have largely stopped buying and have pivoted instead to offloading projects. Notable recent disposals include the sale by Country Garden’s Risland unit of a site on the outskirts of Melbourne for A$250 million ($163 million), according to local media. The company has also recently divested a Sydney development asset for about A$240 million, according to another local media report. “Selling of these partial remaining parcels of land is part of Risland’s approach to portfolio optimization,” Guotao Hu, CEO of Risland Australia said in a statement to Bloomberg, without confirming details of the sales or prices.