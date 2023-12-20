China’s Bruised Middle Class Has Bad News For Global Brands

It’s a minute sample but if extrapolated, points to a rocky few years ahead for the world’s second-largest economy. These executives, from Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Hangzhou, are arguably at the peak of their spending prowess. If they’re nervous, swathes of China’s other 1.4 billion consumers are probably just as apprehensive. Millions of small, spending-pullback decisions will amount to big shocks for international companies from Starbucks Corp. to Apple Inc. and Estee Lauder Cos.